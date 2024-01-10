New weight loss drugs are ’empowering’ but only for specific patients

Iowans who are working to keep their New Year’s resolutions to lose weight might be considering any of several new “break-through” drugs, but they’re not for everyone, despite what some celebrities may tout in tabloids.

Rebecca Cripe, a registered dietician and nutritionist with Gundersen Health System, says the drugs are under the category of what are called GLP-1 medications, which is a type of hormone in the intestinal tract that tells us when we’re full.

“They’re originally used either at lower dosage or, Ozempic for instance, is used for people who have type 2 diabetes to help with blood sugar regulation, insulin resistance, but it also helps with appetite,” Cripe says. “It will lower your hunger and provide better fullness or what we call satiety. At higher dosages, some of these medications also help with weight loss.”

Cripe says these drugs are not a “silver bullet” and aren’t for someone who just wants to drop ten pounds. She says the medications are a helpful tool for specific patients, but those patients will also still need to change their lifestyles — eating less, eating better and exercising.

“They’re made for people who have diabetes, so they have to have usually something specifically, like Ozempic, type 2 diabetes,” Cripe says. “Also, what insurance will cover is going to be for somebody who has type 2 diabetes, or some could have insulin resistance or pre-diabetes to qualify for it.”

While the drugs may be empowering for some patients, Cripe says they’re not a “cure” for obesity. Also, to maintain the healthier weight, she says the meds may need to be taken for life, plus, there are side effects. Iowa’s obesity rate has risen significantly in recent years, with 37-percent of Iowa adults being rated as obese in a 2023 report.

“Obesity is multifactorial, so it affects not only the person themselves, but their ability to interact with social components, their work environment, quality of life,” Cripe says. “It’s taxing from a healthcare standpoint as well, because usually if somebody does have obesity, they tend to have other what we call co-morbidities, other health issues.”

Gundersen properties include clinics in Fayette, Decorah, Waukon, Lansing, Postville and Calmar, and a hospital in West Union.