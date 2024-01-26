SW Iowa student charged after threats made at elementary school

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has charged a juvenile after threats were made Thursday afternoon at Sidney Elementary School.

Authorities say that deputies learned the student made threatening statements indicating they had an explosive device and threatened to harm a student.

The sheriff’s office alleges the student also made statements to several other students that they had a firearm and threatened to harm classmates.

Authorities say school officials immediately made contact with the student and engaged their school lock out procedure and school safety plan.

Following a search by law enforcement, no suspicious devices or weapons were found.

The student was taken to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of terrorism.

The student is currently being held at the juvenile detention center in Council Bluffs pending further court proceedings.

(Ethan Hewett, KMA, Shenandoah)