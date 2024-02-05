Iowa women climb to No. 2 in AP Poll

The University of Iowa women’s basketball team is ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25. Iowa has spent 16 total weeks at No. 2 in program history.

The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the Top 5 since the poll came out since Oct. 17. Iowa currently owns the longest active streak in the AP Top 5 at 15 consecutive weeks.

Iowa has 327 appearances in the AP Poll and the Hawkeyes rank 23rd for all-time appearances.

The Hawkeyes are coming off pair of road wins at Northwestern and Maryland. Iowa snapped its seven-game losing streak at the Xfinity Center on Saturday with a, 93-85 victory against the Terps. Iowa last started 21-2 in the 1995-96 season and is 7-1 against AP Top 25 and teams receiving votes this season.