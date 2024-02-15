Much of the state will see snow tonight

The forecast calls for more snow tonight. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Kristy Carter, says it will spread across most of the state.

“It’ll be moving in tonight, for starters in northwest Iowa, but then it will move through the rest of central Iowa into most of Iowa even through the overnight hours, ending tomorrow night in southeast Iowa,” Cart says. She says there will be a band of heavier snow, and it will taper off from there. “Around the Highway 30 to Highway 20 corridors where two to four inches is probably going to be a little more common,” she says. “Elsewhere it’ll be one to two or less than that. If you are close to the band, maybe one to two for areas south and then to far north to northeast it’ll be less than one inch.”

Carter says we won’t have the blowing snow concern that we’ve had with other snowfall. She says the winds will pick up Friday night into Saturday, so they are not concerned about blowing snow. Things will cool off with the snow, but Carter says that won’t last long. She says there will be single digit wind chills Saturday, but the temperatures will move back into the 40s by Sunday. Carter says the snow will melt quickly as the temperatures increase.