Second person charged in murder of Marion woman

A second person is now charged in the death of a woman whose body was found at Lily Lake in Amana Sunday.

Marion police say 18-year-old Dakota Van Patten of Cedar Rapids is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in the death of 20-year-old Melody Hoffman of Marion. Police say Van Patten and 23-year-old McKinley Louisma of Cedar Rapids kidnapped Hoffman from a park in Cedar Rapids. She was strangled, beaten and stabbed.

Louisma was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping Tuesday. The criminal complaint says investigators determined through Hoffman’s smart watch that she was in Louisma’s car before being killed. The complaint says the two had been in a relationship.