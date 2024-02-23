ARL of Iowa rescues 24 cats from ‘deplorable’ conditions

Two dozen cats were removed from a house in Des Moines this week.

A news release from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa says the 24 cats were everywhere in the house, and their droppings and garbage covered the floors.

The ARL says all of the animals were dehydrated with upper respiratory infections, conjunctivitis, ear mites, fleas, and eyes matted shut.

They’re all now being treated by the ARL’s Miracle Medical Team though CEO Tom Colvin says their recovery will be a long journey.

There’s no word yet on the owner’s name or whether any charges are being filed.

