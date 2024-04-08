One week out: File for an extension if your federal returns won’t be done

Federal tax returns are due one week from today, and Iowans who think they’re not going to have their forms filled out by then should file for an extension. IRS spokesman Christopher Miller says it’s a simple process.

“By going to our website, irs.gov, and using the Free File system, you just choose whatever software program works best for you, and you’re able to file a request.”

Miller says you don’t even need to give the agency a reason to file for an extension, you can just do it.

“Maybe you don’t have some of the paperwork together,” he says. “Maybe life is just getting in the way and you don’t think you’re going to be able to make that April 15th deadline.”

Miller says the first request you make for an extension is automatically granted.

“It’s easy to file for an extension, and you get an automatic six months,” he says, “and that takes you all the way through October.”

If you owe taxes, be sure to make a payment before next week’s deadline, because Miller reminds — an extension on filing is not an extension on paying.