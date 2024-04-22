Major upgrades planned at popular state park in north-central Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is announcing plans for a $2.2-million upgrade at a popular park in north-central Iowa.

The DNR’s Jacob Schaben says the Brushy Creek State Recreational Area covers 6,500 acres of Webster County and it’s a proven destination for campers, hikers and horseback riders. For starters, Schaben says they’ll be renovating all three campground areas.

“Some of the things that we are looking at doing is upgrading electrical services in those areas. We have several campsites that do not have electricity,” Schaben says. “We’re looking to put in some water and sewer services as well in several of our campsites, and make some modern amenities to upgrade the park to the way people use it, including a concrete parking lot for visitors.”

He says construction crews will be doing their best to keep the majority of the park open as they upgrade one or several areas at a time.

“We’re in the design phase of the project right now. We had a public meeting to showcase to the public what our intentions were,” Schaben says. “We’re looking at probably finishing up those designs over the course of the next couple of months. We could potentially start to see work as soon as November of 2024. We’re hoping to potentially have everything knocked out and finished by the time Memorial weekend rolls around in 2025.”

He says there’s also a plan to carve a new road through the north campground to make the area more user-friendly.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)