Man found dead in Harrison County identified

The Iowa DCI has identified the man found dead Sunday in Harrison County.

The State Medical Examiner says the man is 53-year-old Douglas Manley of Missouri Valley, and determined he was beaten to death. Twenty-two-year-old Sebastin O’Brien, of Little Sioux was arrested for first-degree murder after he crashed Manley’s truck around 4:30 p.m. Sunday south of Modale.

Harrison County deputies later found Manley dead inside his home. O’Brien admitted that he and Manley had gotten into an argument and he hit and kicked him.