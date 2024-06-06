Former Clutier clerk sentenced to federal prison for stealing from city

The former city clerk for the small Tama County town of Clutier has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for stealing over $100,000 in city funds.

Forty-four-year-old Keri Kopriva pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud last fall. She was Clutier’s city clerk for three years before she was fired in February of 2019. A special investigation by the state auditor’s office found Kopriva paid herself more than was allowed and used the city’s credit card to buy jewelry, clothes, alcohol, and other personal items. Auditors also estimated Kopriva stole $43,000 worth of cash paid on city utility bills.

The federal judge who sentenced Kopriva has ordered her to pay more than $108,000 in restitution to the City of Clutier.

