Senator Ernst questions Defense Secretary nominee on women in military, stopping military sexual assault

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst questioned President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense today in a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak says the Department of Defense is only federal agency to never pass an audit, and she asked nominee Pete Hegseth about that. “What are those steps that you will take to ensuring the Pentagon has a clean audit by the year 2028?,” she asked. Hegseth responded. “Previous secretaries of defense, with all due respect, haven’t necessarily emphasized the strategic prerogative of an audit. And myself, my deputy secretary and others already know that a Pentagon audit, the comptroller, others central to ensuring we find those dollars that can be used elsewhere legally under the law inside the Pentagon. So you have my word. It will be a priority,” Hegseth said.

Ernst is a retired veteran of the Iowa National Guard and also asked Hegseth about women serving in combat. “They should be very, very high standards. They must physically be able to achieve those standards so that they can complete their mission,” Ernst says. “But I want to know, again, let’s make it very clear for everyone here today as Secretary of Defense, will you support women continuing to have the opportunity to serve in combat roles.” Hegseth says he will. “Yes, exactly the way that you caveated it. Yes, women will have access to ground combat roles, combat roles, given the standards remain high, and will have a review to ensure the standards have not been eroded,” he says.

Ernst has worked to get rid of sexual assault in the military, and also asked Hegseth about how he will handle that issue. “As Secretary of Defense, will you appoint a senior level official dedicated to sexual assault prevention and response?,” Ernst asked. “Senator, as we have discussed, yes, I will,” Hegseth responded.

Senator Ernst faced backlash from Trump supporters after saying in December she was not yet ready to say how she would vote on Hegseth’s nomination after allegations of sexual indiscretions as well as financial irregularities at non-profit veterans groups he led. Ernst later said they have had “encouraging conversations” and she looked forward to a fair hearing based on truth, not anonymous sources. Hegseth addressed the allegations during questioning at the hearing, saying he has faced a concentrated campaign by the media to try and discredit him with unnamed sources.