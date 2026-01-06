Grinnell College’s ‘most inspiring’ graduate dies at 111

Grinnell College is marking the loss of its oldest alumna.

Just living to 111 is a rare accomplishment, but Edith Renfrow Smith was known for much more.

The granddaughter of slaves, she was the first black woman to graduate from Grinnell College — in 1937 — with a major in psychology and a minor in economics.

Renfrow Smith worked for the University of Chicago, and taught in the Chicago school system for more than two decades.

At age 108, she was designated a “super ager” in a Northwestern University study for her remarkable memory and longevity, and in 2024, Grinnell College opened a new dormitory in her honor, Renfrow Hall.

Grinnell College President Anne Harris released a statement saying Renfrow Smith was the college’s most inspiring and beloved alumni, who will be remembered for her “perseverance, her brilliance, and her belief that we can do better.”

She died January 2nd in Chicago.