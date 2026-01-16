Iowa’s governor keeping tabs on pipeline bills, won’t propose her own

Governor Kim Reynolds has released a number of detailed plans this week that she’s asking legislators to pass, but she does not plan to present her own bill to resolve the stalemate over property rights and the proposed carbon pipeline.

“I didn’t introduce anything because I knew both chambers were working on something,” Reynolds said during an interview with Radio Iowa.

A House bill already eligible for debate as soon as next week would completely ban the use of eminent domain for the project. Senate Republican Leader Mike Klimesh has proposed giving Summit Carbon Solutions some leeway to redraw the pipeline route to avoid land owned by people who will not sign voluntary easements. Reynolds said she and the GOP leaders in the House and Senate are discussing what’s next.

“We all three are talking to see what that looks like. That’s the first step in trying to find resolution,” Reynolds said. “…It’s early, so I’m going to do what I always do. I’m not going to interject, except we’re keeping everybody in the loop as we move forward so there’s no surprises.”

The Republican-led House has passed a handful of bills over the past five years to establish new regulations and restrictions on the pipeline project. Last spring was the first time one of those bills passed the Senate and was sent to the governor. Last June, Reynolds said that bill would have impacted public utility projects, too, and she vetoed it.