Eight Iowa counties declared state disaster areas after storms

The governor has issued a disaster proclamation for eight counties following several storms.

The proclamation covers Emmet, Hancock, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Winnebago, Woodbury, and Worth Counties, and allows state resources to be used to respond and recover from the severe weather. It activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which can provide grants up to seven-thousand dollars for home or car repairs, replacement of personal property or food, and temporary housing expenses. Eligibility is based on income.

It also activates the Disaster Case Advocacy Program that provides help to anyone, regardless of income, in creating a disaster recovery plan.

The National Weather Service reports at least 23 tornadoes touched down from last Friday through Monday.