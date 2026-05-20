Iowa man serving life for triple murder on Easter in 1980 dies

A man who was found guilty of murdering his estranged wife and two others on Easter Sunday in 1980 has died in prison.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says 81-year-old Charles Cullor of St. Anthony died Saturday at the Iowa State Penitentiary. Cullor was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 31-year-old Linda Cullor, along with a brother and sister who were staying with her at her Tama apartment.

He began serving his sentence in October of 1980. The Iowa Department of Corrections did not release a cause of death.