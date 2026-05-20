Special seatbelt enforcement effort underway on Iowa roadways

State, county and local law officers are running a special traffic enforcement effort through the rest of this month.

State Troop Paul Gardner says this is a “Click It or Ticket” program targeting seatbelt use. “We’ve seen an increase already this year in traffic fatalities. Many of those are involving those who are not restrained in a seatbelt. So we’re going to have the heavy emphasis on make sure everyone’s buckled up this Memorial Day,” he says.

Gardner says we are getting into the start of the summer driving season, and that’s when traffic accidents can increase. “We see an increase in reckless driving behaviors. It’s also what we call the 100 deadliest days of summer, which usually begins around Memorial Day for teenage drivers,” he says. “So we see a little less structure, you know, schools out, people making vacation plans. We just want to make sure that people are not getting lax in their driving behaviors.”

Gardner says they want people to enjoy the summertime responsibly. “Go out and have fun this summer, but please celebrate responsibly and drive safely. And you can do those things by watching your speed, buckling up, don’t drink and drive. If you’re going to be out drinking this Memorial Day weekend, have a designated driver on hand to get you and your friends home safe,” he says.

Iowa DOT data shows there have been 101 fatal crashes on Iowa roadways (through 5/19), which is 18 more than last year.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)