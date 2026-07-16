Des Moines metro hosts national tourney for granny-style hoops

A national basketball tournament opens in central Iowa tomorrow featuring more than 400 women from across the U.S. who range in age from 50 to 94.

The Granny Basketball League was founded in Iowa more than 20 years ago, but it’s based on the six-on-six game that was played here in the 1920s.

Patty Dyar of Des Moines is co-captain of the Iowa Gold Stars and she’s helping organize the Granny Basketball National Tournament.

“The uniforms are also from the 1920s, which are bloomers, tall socks, and shirts that go to your elbow,” Dyar says. “A lot of ladies wear long-sleeve shirts, and then your number is on like a sailor collar.”

In this game, the basketball court is divided into three courts, there’s no running or jumping, and yes, many shots are made granny-style, swinging the ball two-handed up from the knees in a high arc.

Dyar says she’s been playing basketball since sixth grade. “So that’s like 54 years I’ve been playing basketball,” she says, laughing. “It’s purely the love of the game, and it’s unique and different certainly than the game I played a little bit. I just wanted to stay active as well, and it’s a great social environment for ladies to get together.”

You don’t have to be a grandmother to play, but you do need to be at least 50 years old. Who watches this sport of granny basketball? A lot of grandpas, sure, but plenty of grandkids, adult kids and many others.

“It’s actually gotten a lot of interest from folks that always loved the six-on-six Iowa girls game,” Dyar says. “There’ll be a lot of folks who remember that game, never saw the 1920s game, so this will be an education for them, but in general, our spectators will be sports enthusiasts.”

The national tournament has 32 teams from nine states competing in three divisions: Championship, Hotsy Totsy and Off Our Rocker. Dyar says the sport seeks to promote a spirit of camaraderie, a model of sportsmanship and friendly competition.

“The game’s designed to support women of all ages,” she says. “Some of our less competitive ladies are typically in the center court, but they continue to play. It’s an excellent way for them to get out of their rocking chair and lace up their shoes and get on the court and continue to play a game they love.”

The tournament runs Friday through Sunday at the Prairie Trail Sports Complex in Ankeny. Proceeds will benefit the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The league has a total of 700 players on 57 teams in 11 states and one Canadian province.