Former Cedar Falls basketball coach and wife killed in accident



A well-known former Cedar Falls High School boys basketball coach and his wife have been killed in a traffic accident in Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that 73-year-old Jerry D. Slykhuis and his 70-year-old wife Jacqueline Jane Slykhuis, both of Cedar Falls, were killed Monday in Seward County, Kansas, when a truck didn’t stop at a stop sign and hit their car.

Two men in the truck were not injured. Troopers say everyone involved was wearing a seat belt. Slykhuis coached high school sports for more than four decades, including 36 years at Cedar Falls High. He retired in 2008.

(By Bob Foster, KCNZ, Cedar Falls)


