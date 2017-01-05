Kmart stores closing in Sioux City, Waterloo and Dubuque

The company which runs the Sears and Kmart stores has announced the closing of more stores, including three in Iowa.

The Kmart stores in Sioux City, Waterloo and Dubuque are among the 78 Kmarts and 26 Sears locations around the country being shut down by Sears Holdings between now and the end of March. The company says liquidation sales will begin as early as Friday.

A statement from Sears Holdings says eligible store employees will be given severance and will have the opportunity to apply for jobs at other area Kmart or Sears stores. The company says the stores being shut down have not been profitable. The company closed Kmart stores in Dubuque and Mason City back in 2014.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)