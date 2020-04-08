Iowa man’s bid for mobile barbershop now featured in short film

The Waterloo man who spent two years lobbying to be able to cut hair in a mobile barbershop is hoping to expand his operation. First, though, William Burt has to wait alongside every other barbershop in the state for the COVID-19 closure to be lifted.

“It’s another hurdle I’ve got to get over,” Burt said last night.

Burt, a first-time father at the age of 14 who became a barber after being released from prison, is the subject a short film produced and just released by Americans for Prosperity. The group lobbied alongside Burt to get the state law changed this spring so Burt’s mobile barbershop business could take off.

“It’s not every day that you get a story that is, from start to finish, this compelling,” said Drew Klein, Americans for Prosperity’s Iowa state director.

The short film is mainly about Burt and his “Kut Kings” mobile barber shop business. However, it briefly focuses on Burt, who lost his right to vote because of his felony conviction, successfully applying to have his voting rights restored.

“I’ve got a film crew standing here recording me with tears in my eyes,” Burt said near the end of the film.

Burt told reporters last night that he’s had one inquiry about franchising his business. He’s hoping to open more mobile barbershops to serve major Iowa metros like Davenport and Des Moines.