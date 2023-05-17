New superintendent named for Iowa’s largest school district

The Des Moines School Board has chosen a new leader for Iowa’s largest school district. Ian Roberts will take over as superintendent of Des Moines public schools on July 1.

The 52-year-old educator has been superintendent of Millcreek Township schools in Erie, Pennsylvania since 2020. He also has experience leading public schools in St. Louis and Baltimore and charter schools in California and Tennessee. Roberts told reporters his focus will be on the district’s goal to improve outcomes for students.

“Every single child who knocks on our doors, families rest assured they will receive a quality education that changes their trajectory for success,” Roberts said.

Roberts is the first black superintendent in Des Moines. About 30% of the 30,774 students in Des Moines schools are Latino and 20% are black.

Eight of Iowa’s 10 largest school districts have hired new superintendents in the past two years. This past January, the acting superintendent of Sioux City schools was selected for the job permanently and the superintendent for Cedar Rapids, the state’s second largest school district, starts her job July 1st as well. The superintendents of Dubuque, Waterloo and West Des Moines schools started their jobs nearly a year ago. Davenport, Iowa City and Ankeny hired new superintendents in 2021.

(By Grant Gerlock, Iowa Public Radio/O. Kay Henderson, Radio Iowa)