Iowa Utilities Board hearing on Summit pipeline permit ends, no deadline for decision

The Iowa Utilities Board’s public hearing on Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon pipeline has concluded.

Over eight weeks, the Utilities Board convened for 26 days, hearing testimony from over 100 landowners who object to having the pipeline on their property

Utilities Board members are letting hundreds of additional public comments be entered into evidence. Summit waived its right to offer rebuttal witnesses yesterday (Thursday). In a written statement, Summit said the hearing’s conclusion is a critical step forward for its project. Summit’s proposed pipeline would capture carbon emissions from more than 30 ethanol plants in Iowa and four other states.

There’s no deadline for the board to make its decision on Summit’s application for a permit to construct and operate a carbon capture pipeline in Iowa. The board’s three options are to grant the permit, deny it, OR grant the permit with some modifications.