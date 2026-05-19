Body of Iowa man missing since 2023 found, suspect charged

by | May 19, 2026

Joseph Langford was arrested May 18, 2026 and charged with a 2023 murder (Photo provided by Iowa Dept. of Public Safety)

A western Iowa man has been charged with the murder of a Missouri Valley man who was reported missing nearly three years ago.

Thirty-five-year-old Jesse George was last seen in Missouri Valley, early on the morning of June 28th, 2023. Court documents indicate investigators, acting on tips in the case, found George’s body buried in a wooded area that’s close to an Interstate 29 Rest Area that’s about four miles from Missouri Valley.

Yesterday, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested 52-year-old Joseph Langford of Missouri Valley. He’s charged with first degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

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